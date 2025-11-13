/Atomic vs nuclear bombs: The key difference behind world’s deadliest weapons

The atomic bomb was the first nuclear weapon ever developed. Its power comes from nuclear fission, the process of splitting heavy atoms, typically uranium-235 or plutonium-239, to release enormous energy. When a neutron strikes one of these nuclei, it splits into smaller fragments, releasing more neutrons and triggering a chain reaction. This reaction releases energy according to Einstein’s equation E = mc², converting minute amounts of mass into explosive force. The first use of atomic bombs came in 1945, when the United States dropped 'Little Boy' on Hiroshima and 'Fat Man' on Nagasaki. Together, they killed over 200,000 people and ushered in the nuclear age. Their destructive power, measured in kilotonnes of TNT, demonstrated that a single bomb could obliterate an entire city.