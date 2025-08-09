/Astra Mk2 vs Brahmos-NG cruise missile: Which is more destructive

The Astra Mk2, with a range of approximately 130 to 160 kilometres and speeds of nearly Mach 4.5, is designed to destroy aircraft using an AESA or RF seeker and a dual-pulse motor. The BrahMos NG has a range of around 300 kilometres and travels at speeds of about Mach 3.5.
Astra Mk2 is a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile which is designed to destroy aircraft. BrahMos NG is a supersonic cruise missile for striking ground and sea targets. Astra focuses on air dominance. BrahMos NG delivers long range stand off precision strikes.
Astra Mk2 has a range of about 150 to 180 kilometres with a speed near Mach 4.5. BrahMos NG keeps the BrahMos class range around 300 kilometres and flies near Mach 3.5. BrahMos NG flies farther, while Astra is faster.
Astra Mk2 uses a dual pulse solid rocket motor, boosting end game energy and enlarging the no escape zone. BrahMos NG uses two stages, a booster and a ramjet sustainer, to maintain high kinetic energy during cruise and terminal phases.
Astra Mk2 adds an Indian AESA or RF seeker and a laser proximity fuze to beat jamming and ensure precise detonation near the target. BrahMos NG features advanced guidance, lower radar cross section and an AESA seeker for better electronic counter-countermeasures and accuracy.
The BrahMos carries roughly 200 to 300 kilogramme conventional warheads and hits at Mach 3 plus, ideal against ships and hardened ground targets. Astra’s smaller air-to-air warhead is designed to fragment and destroy agile aircraft using proximity fuzing.
Astra Mk2 is being integrated across IAF fighters, extending the beyond-visual-range reach of Tejas, Su 30MKI and others. BrahMos NG’s compact size, about 1.3 to 1.5 tonnes and around 50 centimetres in diameter, lets more fighters carry it. Tejas and Rafale-class aircraft can field it for standoff strikes.
For downing aircraft, Astra Mk2 is more destructive due to its speed, seeker and dual-pulse endgame lethality. For destroying ships or bunkers at a distance, BrahMos NG is more destructive because of its heavier warhead, ramjet energy and around 300 kilometre reach.