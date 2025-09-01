/As US blames India for fueling war, Russia appreciates PM Modi's efforts in resolving crisis in Ukraine

LOGIN
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 18:08 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 18:08 IST

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin defends his country's offensive on Ukraine, instead blames the West for the conflict. 

Putin appreciated ‘the efforts and proposals by China, India'
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciated ‘the efforts and proposals by China, India and other strategic partners designed to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.’

Putin defended the Ukraine offensive
The Russian president defended his country's offensive on Ukraine, instead blaming the West for the conflict. He backs his claims by saying the crisis in Ukraine was triggered because of an ongoing coup in the country, which the West fueled.

We support a constructive resolution to the war in Ukraine: PM Modi
Talking about the ongoing war in Ukraine, PM Modi said, “We welcome all efforts made towards bringing peace; we support a constructive resolution to the war in Ukraine. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity."

China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East: PM Modi
During India-China bilateral meet, PM Modi said, “China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world's two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our people, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries.”

India-China relations
PM Modi said, “An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed."

The prime minister added, “We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”

