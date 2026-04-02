/Artemis II: When will astronauts reach the Moon, how long will they stay, and other key questions answered

The trajectory will take Orion on a path where it will perform a crucial lunar flyby. It will go around the far side of the Moon. The spacecraft will travel 7,500 kilometres beyond the surface of the Moon on the far side. From here, it will slingshot back to Earth. This ensures that even if the main engines fail, the spacecraft will return safely. After another four days, the spacecraft will make a high-speed reentry and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on April 10.