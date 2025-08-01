/Arsenic creams, lead powders and deadly lipsticks: Inside history’s most lethal beauty trends

In Renaissance and 18th-century Europe, pale skin was the ultimate symbol of status. To achieve it, men and women dusted their faces with Venetian ceruse, a deadly mix of white lead and vinegar. This created a luminous, mask-like whiteness but slowly poisoned the wearer. Queen Elizabeth I famously used it to conceal smallpox scars, each layer corroding her skin and forcing heavier applications to hide the damage. Mercury-based spot treatments only compounded the toxicity. Historians believe this ruthless beauty ritual hastened Elizabeth’s decline, making her an icon of lethal vanity. Users suffered hair loss, skin eruptions, and sometimes fatal lead poisoning. Yet the obsession with an unearthly pale complexion endured for centuries—proof that the pursuit of beauty can come at a deadly price.

