Arms deal in 2021: How major powers realigned the military landscape

Eurofighters

In fact, Germany and Spain are working on the rival FCAS project to replace France's Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters.

European military and industry officials have frequently speculated that Europe would end up with one programme to pool constrained budgets and to avoid repeating the damaging effects of competition in the past.

In October, Greece signed a defence deal with France for the purchase of three French warships with an eye on Turkey in the Aegean.

Under the deal, three Belharra frigates are to be delivered starting from 2025 which is set to be finalised by the end of this year to the tune of $3.5 billion even as Turkey lashed out at the multibillion-euro warship deal.

Greece had agreed to buy six more Rafale jets with 24 French fighters now sold to Athens for billions of dollars.

(Photograph:AFP)