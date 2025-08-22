Subamrine vs tsunamis- The SHOCKING truth about surviving nature's deadliest waves

The Lituya Bay, Alaska, on July 9, 1958, was the largest tsunami ever recorded, with a magnitude 7.8–8.3 earthquake that triggered a massive landslide. It generated a staggering 524 meters, approximately 1,720 feet long waves. The K-278 Komsomolets was designed to operate at 1,250 m depth; it is one of the deepest submarines to ever exist. At its designed depth, it is far beyond the reach of Lituya Bay or any other Tsunami.