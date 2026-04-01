/April Fools’ Day: Top 5 hilarious & epic pranks that became famous globally

In 1957, the BBC carried out one of the most famous April Fool’s pranks ever. Around eight million viewers watched a short segment on Panorama about a so-called “spaghetti harvest” in Switzerland. The report claimed that after an unusually warm winter eliminated a spaghetti pest, the Ticino region near Italy had produced a huge spaghetti crop. The footage showed people harvesting strands of spaghetti from trees and bushes and enjoying the results.

At the time, pasta was not widely known in Britain, making it easier for viewers to believe the story. Many even called the BBC to ask how they could grow their own spaghetti trees, and were humorously advised to plant spaghetti in a tin of tomato sauce and wait.