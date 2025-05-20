LOGIN

Apple’s Vision for 2027: Smart Glasses, AI-Powered AirPods, and next-gen chips could be on the horizon for the tech giant

Wion News
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 20, 2025, 18:58 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 18:58 IST

Apple’s long-term vision includes augmented reality glasses, but that’s still years away. Instead, it plans to release non-AR smart glasses first, using cameras and AI to help users interact with their surroundings and receive real-time info.

Apple eyes 2027 for smart glasses launch
(Photograph:Apple)

Apple eyes 2027 for smart glasses launch

Apple is building a new smart chip to power future smart glass devices, AI servers, MacBooks, and more. If all goes well, Apple could start mass-producing this chip by 2027, with smart glasses launching soon after to rival Meta’s Ray-Bans.
A chip inspired by the Apple Watch
(Photograph:Apple)

A chip inspired by the Apple Watch

The upcoming chip is said to be based on the Apple Watch processor. It’s smaller, uses less energy, and is designed to control multiple cameras. Apple removed some parts to improve battery efficiency, perfect for lightweight wearable devices.
Smart glasses without full AR for now
(Photograph:X)

Smart glasses without full AR for now

Apple’s long-term vision includes augmented reality glasses, but that’s still years away. Instead, it plans to release non-AR smart glasses first, using cameras and AI to help users interact with their surroundings and receive real-time info.
Meta vs Apple The smart glasses battle
(Photograph:Meta | Apple)

Meta vs Apple The smart glasses battle

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses already offer camera features and AI voice tools. Apple wants to beat Meta at its own game by offering sleeker designs, smarter features, and seamless integration with other Apple products like iPhones and AirPods.
AI-powered AirPods and Apple Watch
(Photograph:X)

AI-powered AirPods and Apple Watch

Apple is also working on turning AirPods and the Apple Watch into AI gadgets. The AirPods could soon have built-in cameras, while the Watch is getting a new chip called Nevis, making both devices smarter and more helpful in daily life.
Apple’s chip roadmap: M5 to M7 and beyond
(Photograph:Reuters)

Apple’s chip roadmap: M5 to M7 and beyond

Apple plans to release the M5 chip for the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro later this year. Future chips include the M6 (Komodo) and M7 (Borneo). There’s also a powerful server-level chip called Sotra meant for high-performance AI tasks.
Apple’s big AI upgrade coming soon
(Photograph:Apple)

Apple’s big AI upgrade coming soon

With iOS 18 and new devices in the pipeline, Apple is pushing hard into AI-powered tech. Whether it’s smart glasses, AI AirPods, or new Mac chips, Apple is clearly preparing to reshape how users experience the digital world one chip at a time.

