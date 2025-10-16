/Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip launched: What’s new and how much it costs

Apple’s most advanced processor yet, the M5 chip, powers the new 14-inch MacBook Pro delivering up to 3.5x faster AI performance and 1.6x better graphics than the M4. Running macOS Tahoe, it offers smart features, all-day battery life, and a sleek design.
Apple has launched its new 14-inch MacBook Pro driven by the all-new M5 chip. The M5 brings up to 3.5x faster AI performance compared to M4, and up to 1.6x better graphics. This means AI tasks such as text-to-image or video enhancement are faster than ever. Pre-orders are open now, with prices starting at Rs 1,69,900 and availability from 22 October 2025.
The M5 is built using third-generation 3-nanometre technology and features a next-generation 10-core GPU, each core equipped with a Neural Accelerator. Its 16-core Neural Engine and increased 153GB/s unified memory bandwidth let users run larger AI models on-device. Compared to the M1, the M5 chip delivers up to 6x quicker AI performance and 6.8x faster GPU speeds.
As per Apple this new MacBook Pro with M5 shows major speed gains:
Up to 7.7x faster AI video-enhancing in Topaz Video (vs. 13" MacBook Pro M1).
Up to 6.8x faster 3D rendering in Blender (vs. M1).
Up to 3.2x higher frame rates in games (vs. M1), 1.6x faster than previous M4 model.
Up to 2.1x quicker builds in Xcode code compiling.
Running macOS Tahoe, the M5 MacBook Pro offers Live Translation, shortcut automations, a redesigned Control Center, and customisable app icons and folders. Users enjoy a transparent menu bar and Liquid Glass design for more workspace. Apple Intelligence brings useful features into core apps like Messages and FaceTime while keeping privacy on-device.
The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display reaches up to 1600 nits peak brightness with a nano-texture option for minimal glare. The laptop includes a 12MP Centre Stage camera for video calls and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Ports include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, SDXC, MagSafe, and a headphone jack, making it suitable for professionals and creators.
With up to 24 hours battery life, the MacBook Pro outlasts many rivals and keeps the same speed whether plugged in or running from battery. Storage starts at 512GB SSD and goes up to 4TB, ideal for large AI models and video projects. RAM options go up to 32GB, supporting heavy multitasking and creative suites.
The M5 MacBook Pro uses 45 per cent recycled materials by weight and ships in 100 per cent fibre-based packaging. It has strong resale value and fast charging 50 per cent in 30 minutes with a 96W USB-C adapter. With Apple 2030's climate plan, the device is made with 55 per cent renewable electricity. For current Intel or M1 users, upgrades mean big improvements in speed, battery and features at the same price. Apple's latest MacBook Pro proves how AI and chip technology are changing laptops.