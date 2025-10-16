/Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip launched: What’s new and how much it costs

The M5 MacBook Pro uses 45 per cent recycled materials by weight and ships in 100 per cent fibre-based packaging. It has strong resale value and fast charging 50 per cent in 30 minutes with a 96W USB-C adapter. With Apple 2030's climate plan, the device is made with 55 per cent renewable electricity. For current Intel or M1 users, upgrades mean big improvements in speed, battery and features at the same price.​ Apple's latest MacBook Pro proves how AI and chip technology are changing laptops.