Now, Taliban orders Afghan women to fully cover themselves in public

The Taliban on Saturday (May 7) imposed some of the harshest restrictions on Afghanistan's women since they seized power, ordering them to cover fully in public, ideally with the traditional burqa.

The militants took back control of the country in August last year, promising a softer rule than their previous stint in power between 1996 and 2001, which was marked by human rights abuses.

But they have already imposed a slew of restrictions on women banning them from many government jobs, secondary education, and from travelling alone outside their cities. (Text: AFP)