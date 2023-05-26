AmfAR Gala 2023: All the stunning red carpet looks - from Naomi Campbell to Bebe Rexha

| Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

On Thursday, AmfAR returned to the French Riviera for its Cannes gala to raise money for AIDS research, and for the big night, some of the biggest celebrities from around the world came together. Stars like Naomi Campbell and Australian actor Rebel Wilson, among others, walked the red carpet of the charity gala in their best sartorial fashion.



Check out the best looks here.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson looked elegant in the dark green strapless classic dress from Oscar De La Renta. She completed her look with a stone necklace, kept her hair open, and kept her makeup simple.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Coco Rocha

Canadian model, actress Coco Rocha arrived to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala wearing a dramatic blue gown. The one-shoulder dress featured dramatic detailing in the bottom of the dress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell stunned at the charity gala wearing a gorgeous white piece. Her head turning look featured a plunging front, a dramatic should, a short trail and a high thigh slit.

(Photograph: AFP )

Alessandra Ambrosio

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio arrived at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles wearing a shimmery sheer dress adorned with stones. She added drama to her look by carrying the white-furry shrug.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Leila Depina

Cape Verdean model Leila Depina arrived wearing the risky attire inspired by Naomi Campbell's infamous 1998's Dior beaded look. Her outfit featured an ultra-mini skirt and a bra-like top adorned with brown beads.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha walked the red carpet of the charity event in a black body-hugging dress with a deep front. Her look featured an large-bow in the back and a brown design in the torso area.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez was an epitome of elegance. Georgina showed up in a black body-hugging dress with the broad neck. She added extra glam to his look with the diamond necklace.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Jourdan Dunn

British model Jourdan Dunn showed off her curves on the red carpet with her sultry red-shimmery dress and a long train that accentuated her entire look.

(Photograph: Twitter )