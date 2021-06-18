America's date with history: Biden makes Juneteenth, marking end of slavery in US, an official holiday

Major Granger to rescue!

Then, on June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger reached Galveston to make the slaves aware of the end of the Civil War and announce their freedom from their slavery days.

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free." Granger said in his announcement in 1865, as per records made available by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

Celebrations for Juneteenth began in 1866 and people started organising cookouts, musical performances, cultural gatherings, prayer meetings, reading sessions and much more.

(Photograph:AFP)