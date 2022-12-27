Americans will not get to eat these dishes in 2023: McRib, Choco Taco and more

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Not seeing your favourite item on the menu can be quite disappointing and upsetting, especially if you wait for weeks to enjoy your cheat meal. Unfortunately, just like every other year, several fast food joints in America discontinued a few fan favourites in 2022, owing to rising inflation, supply chain issues, and low demand among other reasons. Here's a list of culinary creations that got discontinued in the US in 2022!

Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty

Wendy is currently selling a peppermint frosty in place of their vanilla frosty. During the summer, they introduced a strawberry version of their frosty for their customers.



(Photograph: Twitter )

McDonald’s McRib

Back in October, McDonald’s announced in a statement that McRib's October re-arrival "could be your last chance to taste it". The fan favourite was first added to menus around Kansas City in 1981, and the chain pulled it from its menu four years later. But, it has become a cult favourite among McDonald’s loyalists in recent years. Previously, it was sold regionally before expanding to all of its US restaurants in 2020.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Choco Taco

After staying on Klondike's menus for over four decades, Choco Taco was discontinued in July this year. In a statement, the company revealed that it "experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across portfolio" and that it had to make "very tough decisions to ensure availability of full portfolio nationwide."

(Photograph: Instagram )

Burger King’s Ch’King

Burger King's fried chicken sandwich, known as the Ch’King, barely lasted a year on the menus. Launched in May 2021, the hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwich was taken off from nationwide food chains just 15 months later. The reason it seems was the time the employees took to assemble it, which is a huge problem in a business where speed is key.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Chili’s Original Chicken Tenders

The unique, tempura-battered chicken tenders had been on the menus of Chili's since the 1980s. And, in fall this year, the chain decided to replace it with Crispy Chicken Crispers that are similar to the original, but offer a crunchier & juicier bite. When asked about the reason for the same, the chain shared in a statement that the "menu change is part of their simplification and growth initiatives to reduce complexity" for the employees.

(Photograph: Instagram )