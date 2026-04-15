/American men will be automatically registered for military draft as per a law signed by Trump, who never served in the military

In strict legal terms, Trump was not a ‘draft dodger’, but he did defer military service several times, in ways that were lawful at the time. He was neither drafted for military service, nor charged with any violation.

Trump received four student deferments between 1964 and 1968 while attending Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania. He received one medical deferment in 1968 after being diagnosed with bone spurs in both heels, which made him ineligible for standard service.

In the 1969 draft lottery, he received a high number of 356 out of 365, making selection unlikely even without the medical deferment.

Trump has described the condition as minor and said he was fortunate to avoid service, adding that he opposed the Vietnam War.