'All for love, love for all': Meet Luong The Huy, Vietnam's first openly-gay parliament candidate

Luong The Huy, 32-years-old, is Vietnam's first openly gay candidate who is running for a seat in the country's parliament in the upcoming elections for Vietnam's National Assembly.
(Photograph:AFP)
Amplifying equality
The 32-year-old is standing to amplify the voices of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people who have been subjected to discrimination for years in the country.
(Photograph:AFP)
Second time's the charm
This is not the first time he has tried his hand at running for a seat in the parliament. Last elections, too, Huy had tried to get his name on the ballot box. However, with more than 100 independent candidates, his chances were very slim. this year, he has been chosen to be one out of nine candidates.
(Photograph:AFP)
Voice for the muted communities
Currently serving as the Director of Vietnamese NGO iSEE, Huy is aiming to raise support for the minority communities in the country and has been actively involved in fighting for equal rights for the LGBTQ community of Vietnam.