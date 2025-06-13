LOGIN
Ahmedabad plane crash: What is instrument landing system (ILS) and how does it work?

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 19:18 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 19:18 IST

The instrument landing system (ILS) helps pilots land safely in poor visibility by guiding their approach with radio signals and lights. ILS improves safety, reduces delays, and allows landings even in fog, rain, or darkness.

What Is Instrument Landing System (ILS)?
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

What Is Instrument Landing System (ILS)?

The Instrument Landing System, or ILS, is a radio navigation tool. It helps pilots land safely when visibility is low, such as in fog, rain, or darkness.
How Does ILS Work?
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

How Does ILS Work?

ILS uses two main signals. The localiser guides the plane left or right to line up with the runway. The glide slope helps pilots keep the right angle as they descend.
Marker Beacons and Lights
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Marker Beacons and Lights

ILS includes marker beacons, which tell pilots how far they are from the runway. Bright approach lights help pilots see the runway during the final moments before landing.
ILS Categories
(Photograph:Millard Towers)

ILS Categories

ILS is divided into categories, such as CAT I, II, and III. CAT III allows planes to land even in almost zero visibility, using more advanced equipment and autopilot.
Why Is ILS Important?
(Photograph:Reuters)

Why Is ILS Important?

ILS allows planes to land safely in poor weather. It reduces delays and cancellations, keeping airports open and flights running on time.
Safety and Reliability
(Photograph:Reuters)

Safety and Reliability

ILS provides precise guidance, helping pilots avoid landing too early or too late. It supports safe landings at busy airports, especially for large aircraft.
What Are the Limits of ILS?
(Photograph:Reuters)

What Are the Limits of ILS?

ILS needs special equipment on the ground at airports. Sometimes, hills, tall buildings, or radio signals can disturb how it works. If ILS is not available or working, pilots use other landing aids or follow visual landing procedures.

