LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Ahmedabad plane crash: How pilots are trained to land a plane safely in tough conditions

Ahmedabad plane crash: How pilots are trained to land a plane safely in tough conditions?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 19:17 IST

Landing a plane needs perfect speed, timing, and control. Pilots handle tough weather, fast decisions, and high pressure to land safely. using tools, training, and teamwork, they make sure every landing protects passengers and crew.

Precision Needed for Safe Landings
1 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Precision Needed for Safe Landings

Pilots must keep the aircraft at the correct speed, height, and position. Even small mistakes can lead to overshooting or missing the runway. The approach path is often just a few degrees wide.
Quick Decisions Required
2 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Quick Decisions Required

During landing, pilots have little time to react if something goes wrong. They must quickly decide whether to continue or abort the landing if they spot a problem.
Complex Aerodynamics at Play
3 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Complex Aerodynamics at Play

Landing means slowing down while keeping the plane stable. Pilots manage lift, drag, and thrust, using flaps and landing gear to control the descent and ensure a smooth touchdown.
Runway Constraints and Conditions
4 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Runway Constraints and Conditions

Runways can be short, sloped, or slippery due to rain or ice. Pilots must adjust their landing to stop the aircraft safely, often within 1,000 to 2,000 feet after touching down.
High Workload for Pilots
5 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

High Workload for Pilots

The final approach is busy for the crew. They monitor instruments, talk to air traffic control, and follow checklists all while staying alert after long flights.
Safety Measures for Passengers and Crew
6 / 6
(Photograph:Freepik)

Safety Measures for Passengers and Crew

Pilots use strict procedures and training to keep everyone safe. They prepare for emergencies, keep communication open, and follow safety checks to protect passengers, crew, and themselves.

Trending Photo

Friday the 13th: 6 must-watch slasher flicks
7

Friday the 13th: 6 must-watch slasher flicks

Crash or land safely? What happens if both engines fail at 36,000 feet?
6

Crash or land safely? What happens if both engines fail at 36,000 feet?

Can a Boeing 787 Dreamliner land anywhere? 7 toughest airports in the world that push pilots to the limit
6

Can a Boeing 787 Dreamliner land anywhere? 7 toughest airports in the world that push pilots to the limit

Ahmedabad plane crash: What is instrument landing system (ILS) and how does it work?
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: What is instrument landing system (ILS) and how does it work?

Countries with the most Nuclear weapons, check where India stands in the list
10

Countries with the most Nuclear weapons, check where India stands in the list