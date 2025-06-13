/ Ahmedabad plane crash: Chilling last words from 5 cockpit recordings before the Black Box fell silent

(Photograph: X )

Tragedy Near Ahmedabad Airport

On Thursday, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, claiming the lives of at least 265 people. Bound for London, the flight went down in a residential area in Meghani Nagar at 1:38 PM killing and seriously injuring more people on ground. Captain Sumit Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder were in command. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported a distress call, “Mayday, Mayday”, these were the final words moments before contact was lost. Here's a list of some of the most horrifying final messages from the cockpit before some of the deadliest air crashes in the aviation history.