/AGI vs artificial intelligence: What’s the real difference

While narrow AI handles specific tasks with high accuracy, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) aims to match close to 100 per cent of human cognitive abilities across all domains.
Artificial intelligence operates as narrow AI, meaning it excels at specific, pre-programmed tasks like generating text or analysing data. It cannot apply its knowledge to completely unrelated problems outside its training parameters.
Artificial General Intelligence refers to a system possessing human-like cognitive abilities, enabling it to learn and solve problems in any domain. Unlike narrow AI, an AGI system would not require specific training for every new task it encounters.
Standard AI relies on massive datasets and clear instructions to function properly within its designated area. AGI, however, would theoretically learn from limited information and adapt to entirely unfamiliar environments using reasoning.
While AI tools like ChatGPT are highly advanced, true AGI does not currently exist publicly. Tech companies are actively researching AGI, though experts disagree on whether it will take a few years to achieve.
Running today's AI models requires vast data centres and thousands of specialised chips. Developing an AGI system will likely demand an exponential increase in both computing infrastructure and energy resources.
Narrow AI is already transforming industries, with the global AI market currently valued at hundreds of billions of dollars. Economists predict that the creation of AGI could completely reshape global labour markets by automating complex, multi-step human jobs.
Governing standard AI currently focuses on data privacy, copyright, and bias prevention. AGI introduces broader safety concerns, prompting governments to draft early frameworks ensuring superintelligent systems remain aligned with human values.