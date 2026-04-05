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AGI vs artificial intelligence: What’s the real difference

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 19:44 IST | Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 19:44 IST

While narrow AI handles specific tasks with high accuracy, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) aims to match close to 100 per cent of human cognitive abilities across all domains.

The limits of AI
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(Photograph: AI)

The limits of AI

Artificial intelligence operates as narrow AI, meaning it excels at specific, pre-programmed tasks like generating text or analysing data. It cannot apply its knowledge to completely unrelated problems outside its training parameters.

The definition of AGI
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(Photograph: AI)

The definition of AGI

Artificial General Intelligence refers to a system possessing human-like cognitive abilities, enabling it to learn and solve problems in any domain. Unlike narrow AI, an AGI system would not require specific training for every new task it encounters.

Learning and adaptability
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(Photograph: AI)

Learning and adaptability

Standard AI relies on massive datasets and clear instructions to function properly within its designated area. AGI, however, would theoretically learn from limited information and adapt to entirely unfamiliar environments using reasoning.

Current state of development
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(Photograph: AI)

Current state of development

While AI tools like ChatGPT are highly advanced, true AGI does not currently exist publicly. Tech companies are actively researching AGI, though experts disagree on whether it will take a few years to achieve.

Differences in computing power
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(Photograph: AI)

Differences in computing power

Running today's AI models requires vast data centres and thousands of specialised chips. Developing an AGI system will likely demand an exponential increase in both computing infrastructure and energy resources.

Economic impact
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(Photograph: AI)

Economic impact

Narrow AI is already transforming industries, with the global AI market currently valued at hundreds of billions of dollars. Economists predict that the creation of AGI could completely reshape global labour markets by automating complex, multi-step human jobs.

Safety and regulation
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(Photograph: AI)

Safety and regulation

Governing standard AI currently focuses on data privacy, copyright, and bias prevention. AGI introduces broader safety concerns, prompting governments to draft early frameworks ensuring superintelligent systems remain aligned with human values.

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