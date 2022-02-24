After Canadian Freedom Convoy, US 'People's Convoy' protests pandemic restrictions

Hundreds of truckers and their supporters set off from southern California on Wednesday on a convoy headed across the United States towards the capital Washington to protest against pandemic restrictions.

What freedom looks like

Inspired by the demonstrations that crippled Canada's cities for weeks, organizers of "The People's Convoy" want an end to mask mandates, vaccination requirements and business shutdowns that are intended to slow the march of COVID-19.

"Let's get back to normal," said Bryan Brase, whose rig was near the front of the caravan that had gathered in the small town of Adelanto, northeast of Los Angeles.

"I think everybody's here for different reasons, but it all boils down to the same thing: Freedom and liberty," said Shane Class, who had travelled from Idaho to join the rally.

"It's time for our government to start understanding that people want that freedom in the Constitution back."

(Photograph:AFP)