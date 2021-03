Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West revealed that she was under the influence when she made some decisions in her past, including her first marriage – to music producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19 – and a sex tape with her ex, singer Ray J.

"I got married on ecstasy," the reality admitted on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', referencing "the first time" she walked down the aisle in 2000. "I did ecstasy once, and I got married," she elaborated to her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and the father of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's children, Scott Disick. "I did it again, I made a sex tape," she said. "Like, everything bad would happen."

