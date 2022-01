Siddhant Chaturvedi

Next on the list is the uber cool, good looker, Siddhant Chaturvedi. His 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif in the lead has already gotten his fans excited. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see his onscreen chemistry with Kaif. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will give us a digital age story of three friends in Mumbai and one would expect all the nuances of coolness to fill the screens as is always the case with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. 2022 is a busy year for the actor as he will also be seen romancing Southern siren Malavika Mohanan in a romantic action-thriller, 'Yudhra' backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. Siddhant will also be seen romancing the diva Deepika Padukone in his upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'.

(Photograph:WION)