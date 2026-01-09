/Abandoned Greenland base could trigger first conflict linked to climate change

Camp Century, the Cold War-era US Army base in Greenland, is once again in the limelight. US President Donald Trump has been talking about taking control of the Arctic island. The country already has the Pituffik Space Base, which will prove crucial if it decides to use military action. The US built the Camp Century base under Greenland's ice sheet in 1959 as part of a Cold War project. It was abandoned with all kinds of dangerous things, with the assumption that ice would hide it forever. However, as the ice sheet melts, this base has been exposed. NASA rediscovered it in 2024, and now there are fears of an environmental contamination.