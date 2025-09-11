/9/11 attacks - Key moments from the history's deadliest terror attack

Suicide attackers seized control of four planes and used them to strike down the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. While one crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of World Trade Center
American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into Pentagon.
United Airlines Flight 93 collapses in Pennsylvania field after passenger attempt to take control of the flight. It was believed to be heading towards White House.
The Twin tower collapsed after burning for 102 minutes.