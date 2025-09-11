LOGIN
9/11 attacks - Key moments from the history's deadliest terror attack

Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 18:34 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 18:45 IST

Suicide attackers seized control of four planes and used them to strike down the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. While one crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. 

8:46 am
(Photograph: Canva)

8:46 am

American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

9:03 am
(Photograph: canva)

9:03 am

United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of World Trade Center

9:37 am
(Photograph: AFP)

9:37 am

American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into Pentagon.

10:03 am
(Photograph: AFP)

10:03 am

United Airlines Flight 93 collapses in Pennsylvania field after passenger attempt to take control of the flight. It was believed to be heading towards White House.

10:28 am
(Photograph: AFP)

10:28 am

The Twin tower collapsed after burning for 102 minutes.

