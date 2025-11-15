LOGIN

8 shortest train routes in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 15:21 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 15:21 IST

Vatican City’s 400-metre railway and Los Angeles’ Angels Flight at 91 metres lead as the world’s shortest train routes. India also has several short local routes serving remote areas. 

Vatican City Railway, Vatican - Around 400 Metres
1 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Vatican City Railway, Vatican - Around 400 Metres

Vatican City has the world’s shortest national railway system, just 400 metres long. Built mainly for freight and special occasions, it connects with Italy’s extensive rail network, serving the smallest independent state.​

Angels Flight, Los Angeles, USA - 91 Metres
2 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Angels Flight, Los Angeles, USA - 91 Metres

Angels Flight is the shortest railway line in the world, running only 91 metres up a steep hill in Downtown Los Angeles. It is a funicular railway with two counterbalanced cars, transporting thousands of commuters regularly since 1901.​

Barkakana-Sidhwar Passenger, India - 6 km
3 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Barkakana-Sidhwar Passenger, India - 6 km

This Indian Railways slow passenger train covers 6 km connecting Barkakana and Sidhwar. It serves remote areas and local commuters at an average speed of 18 km/h, making it one of the slowest and shortest practical train routes.​

Jasidih-Baidyanathdham MEMU, India - 6 km
4 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Jasidih-Baidyanathdham MEMU, India - 6 km

This MEMU train covers the smallest route in India for its class, serving local transit with a distance of 6 km and average speed around 19 km/h.​

Udhampur-Baramulla Railway, Kashmir - Short Sections
5 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Udhampur-Baramulla Railway, Kashmir - Short Sections

Certain sections of this prestigious Himalayan railway cover short distances but face tough terrain, with complex engineering and slow speed.​

Kuranda Scenic Railway, Australia - About 34 km
6 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Kuranda Scenic Railway, Australia - About 34 km

While not the shortest overall, this route is relatively short but highly scenic, winding through rainforests and waterfalls, offering rich tourist experiences.​

The Gwili Railway, Wales, UK - 12 km
7 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Gwili Railway, Wales, UK - 12 km

This heritage railway operates on a small portion of old track in Wales, providing short rides through countryside settings.

La Trochita, Patagonia, Argentina - About 402 km
8 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

La Trochita, Patagonia, Argentina - About 402 km

An old narrow gauge passenger line, La Trochita covers long distances but includes many very short stops, offering a unique experience on short track sections.

Trending Photo

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is
5

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is

4 players with 4,000 Test runs and 300 wickets: Jadeja joins elite list
5

4 players with 4,000 Test runs and 300 wickets: Jadeja joins elite list

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon: Swoonworthy K-drama onscreen pairings
10

Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon: Swoonworthy K-drama onscreen pairings

Bihar Election Result 2025 | From Anant Singh to Hulas Pandey - How 'Bahubalis' and their kin fared in polls
8

Bihar Election Result 2025 | From Anant Singh to Hulas Pandey - How 'Bahubalis' and their kin fared in polls