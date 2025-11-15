8 shortest train routes in the world

Vatican City’s 400-metre railway and Los Angeles’ Angels Flight at 91 metres lead as the world’s shortest train routes. India also has several short local routes serving remote areas.
Vatican City has the world’s shortest national railway system, just 400 metres long. Built mainly for freight and special occasions, it connects with Italy’s extensive rail network, serving the smallest independent state.
Angels Flight is the shortest railway line in the world, running only 91 metres up a steep hill in Downtown Los Angeles. It is a funicular railway with two counterbalanced cars, transporting thousands of commuters regularly since 1901.
This Indian Railways slow passenger train covers 6 km connecting Barkakana and Sidhwar. It serves remote areas and local commuters at an average speed of 18 km/h, making it one of the slowest and shortest practical train routes.
This MEMU train covers the smallest route in India for its class, serving local transit with a distance of 6 km and average speed around 19 km/h.
Certain sections of this prestigious Himalayan railway cover short distances but face tough terrain, with complex engineering and slow speed.
While not the shortest overall, this route is relatively short but highly scenic, winding through rainforests and waterfalls, offering rich tourist experiences.
This heritage railway operates on a small portion of old track in Wales, providing short rides through countryside settings.
An old narrow gauge passenger line, La Trochita covers long distances but includes many very short stops, offering a unique experience on short track sections.