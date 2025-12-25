8 places on Earth where winter lasts more than six month

These eight places worldwide experience winters extending beyond six months, from Norilsk's nine-month freeze to Arctic regions like Lapland and Svalbard experiencing months of polar darkness and extended seasonal cold.
Norilsk in northwestern Siberia experiences winter lasting approximately nine months, making it one of Earth's longest winter seasons. Average temperatures plunge below freezing from October until June, with January temperatures hovering around -30°C. Polar night darkness stretches from November until January, when the sun never rises above the horizon.
Lapland in northern Finland experiences winter lasting up to 200 days annually in its northernmost regions. Snow remains on the ground from October until May consistently, creating a prolonged frozen landscape. The Arctic Circle passes through Lapland, bringing weeks of polar darkness during winter months.
Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway, experiences complete polar darkness from 11 November until 30 January, lasting over two months of continuous night. Winter temperatures average around -14°C, whilst the sun remains entirely below the horizon. This northernmost town demonstrates extreme seasonal variation and extended winter conditions.
Tromsø in northern Norway sits 350 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle and experiences polar night from November until January. Average January temperatures reach approximately -8°C, whilst complete darkness envelops the region for over two months. Winter conditions persist from October until April overall.
Barrow in Alaska experiences polar night for approximately 68 days during winter from November until January. Average January temperatures plunge to approximately -20°C, creating extreme cold conditions. Winter weather persists across the entire Arctic region of Alaska for extended periods.
Fairbanks experiences winter lasting from September until May, covering approximately nine months of the year. Average winter temperatures drop to -20°C, whilst the region endures minimal daylight during winter months. The area sits significantly south of Barrow but still experiences extended winter duration.
Kiruna in northern Sweden, located inside the Arctic Circle, experiences extended winter darkness and cold from October until April. Average January temperatures reach approximately -16°C, whilst polar night lasts for several weeks. The northernmost city demonstrates Scandinavian Arctic winter conditions.
The South Pole experiences winter lasting approximately 180 days from May until November, with complete darkness persisting during this extended period. Station temperatures average -40°C during winter months, with extremes dropping far below. Research personnel remain completely isolated during this prolonged polar night season.