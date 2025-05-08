8 foods that could save your life if food supply chain goes down

1. Rice
Rice is a high-energy staple food that can be stored for 25–30 years. It provides essential carbohydrates and keeps you full.
2. Lentils
Lentils are protein-rich pulses that last up to 30 years when stored properly, offering vital nutrients like fiber and iron to maintain strength and energy in survival situations.
3. Grains (oats, quinoa and barley)
Grains like oats, quinoa and barley are a nutrient-dense with a shelf life of over 25 years. They deliver fiber and complex carbohydrates that support digestion and provide lasting energy throughout the day.
4. Honey
Honey is a natural sweetener with an indefinite shelf life, offering quick energy, antimicrobial benefits, and medicinal uses like soothing sore throats or treating minor wounds.
5. Indian spices
Indian spices like turmeric, cumin seeds and chili powder can last up to four years when stored properly. They not only enhance flavour but also offer medicinal benefits like boosting immunity and aiding digestion.
6. Canned foods
Canned foods such as vegetables, beans, meats and fruits can last for three-five years providing ready-to-eat nutrition when fresh food is unavailable.
7. Dry pasta
Dry pasta is a calorie-dense food that lasts for over four years in sealed storage, making it a filling and versatile option for sustaining energy.
8. Milk powder
Milk powder is a dairy product that stays good for over 20 years and provides calcium, protein, and essential vitamins when fresh milk is unavailable.