8 Books that can stop you from procrastination

'The War of Art' by Steven Pressfield
'The War of Art' is written by American author Steven Pressfield. It discusses the types of resistance, such as procrastination and fear, faced by individuals including artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, and others who are striving to overcome life's challenges.
'The Science of Overcoming Procrastination" by Patrick King
'The Science of Overcoming Procrastination" is written by author Patrick King. In his book, he highlights the genuine science behind procrastination and how we can beat these instinctual swings to succeed in our lives and profession.
'Deep Work' by Cal Newport
'Deep Work' book is written by Amercian author Cal Newport. This book highlights the different ways to overcome procrastination and fear. It tells about how today's seniors have started valuing quantity over quality, and how this has turned young people into puppets of multitasking.
'Solving the Procrastination Puzzle' by Timothy A. Pychyl
'Solving the Procrastination Puzzle' book by Timothy A. Pychyl. This book is about new strategies on how to overcome procrastination with the simple tasks of focusing, eliminating distractions, and writing.
'The Procrastination Equation' by Piers Steel
'The Procrastination Equation' book is written by author Piers Steel. This book teaches you about how to ignore excuses that are preventing you from doing your good work and living your best life.
'Stop Procrastinating: A Simple Guide' by Nils Salzgeber
'Stop Procrastinating: A Simple Guide' is written by author Nils Salzgeber. It tells about the strategies to overcome laziness and free yourself from excessive guilt, and new research about procrastination is not your fault.
'Overcoming Procrastination for Teens' by William J. Knaus EdD
'Overcoming Procrastination for Teens' is written by author William J. Knaus EdD. It highlights how to develop powerful mental skills and use organising tools to triumph in college preparation and tests.
'15 Secrets Successful People' by by KEVIN. KRUSE
'15 Secrets Successful People' is written by author KEVIN. KRUSE. This book is about time management, the productive habits of billionaires, and some athletes' habits that can help you overcome procrastination.