/7 ways climate change affects daily life

Climate change affects daily life through higher food costs, extreme heat, flooding, air pollution, and rising insurance premiums. Millions worldwide now adapt routines to extreme weather and unstable weather patterns.
Households now spend more on cooling and heating as temperatures rise. Power grids struggle during extreme heat waves, causing outages that disrupt work and daily routines.
Droughts reduce crop yields globally, raising prices for staple foods. Farmers struggle with changing rainfall patterns, shifting planting seasons, and investing in costly water-saving technology.
Rising temperatures increase ground-level ozone and wildfire smoke. More people experience breathing difficulties and allergies during extended pollution seasons.
Record temperatures restrict outdoor work to early morning hours. Children's sports schedules shift, and public spaces close during dangerous heat events.
Climate change intensifies rainfall and flooding in areas historically safe from water damage. Basement flooding now occurs in previously protected neighbourhoods.
Shifting seasons make traditional clothing patterns unreliable. People keep diverse wardrobes ready for sudden temperature swings within single weeks.
Rising premiums reflect increased weather-related damage claims. Some households face unaffordable or unavailable coverage in high-risk climate areas.