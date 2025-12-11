LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 ways AI can damage Indian economy if it clings to cheap manual labour?

7 ways AI can damage Indian economy if it clings to cheap manual labour?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 02:33 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 02:33 IST

Without domestic investment in chips, AI platforms and robotics, India will import more hardware and core software. 

1. Falling productivity gap becomes permanent
1 / 10
(Photograph: PTI)

1. Falling productivity gap becomes permanent

Countries that automate boost output per worker massively. If India continues to rely on low-cost labour while competitors adopt AI and robots, Indian firms will produce less value per employee. Over time that persistent productivity shortfall makes Indian goods and services less competitive on quality, rate of innovation and unit economics, not just on price. Exports stagnate, margins shrink and domestic firms lose the ability to reinvest in growth.

2. Export markets shift to automated producers
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. Export markets shift to automated producers

Global buyers, from garment brands to electronics firms, will prefer suppliers that can deliver higher quality, lower lead times and lower total landed costs using automation. As China, Vietnam or automated factories elsewhere capture higher-value work, India risks being pushed into the thinnest, lowest-margin segments of global value chains. The result is falling export revenues and rising trade fragility.

3. Massive structural unemployment and fiscal strain
3 / 10
(Photograph: Credits: AFP/Representative image)

3. Massive structural unemployment and fiscal strain

AI and robots will automate many routine, low-skill jobs (assembly lines, warehousing, call centres). If India delays re-skilling and keeps expanding manual-labour sectors, the eventual shock when automation arrives will be sharper: millions unemployed, with insufficient alternative employment. Higher long-term unemployment means greater welfare spending, shrinking tax receipts and strained state finances, a fiscal stress that can cascade into social instability.

4. Wage stagnation and demand collapse
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

4. Wage stagnation and demand collapse

A labour-heavy, low-productivity economy cannot sustain rising real wages. Even modest automation elsewhere will depress demand for low-skill Indian labour, keeping incomes stagnant. Lower household incomes reduce domestic consumption — hurting services, retail and MSMEs that depend on mass demand. Slower consumer spending feeds back into corporate revenues, investment and GDP growth.

5. Capital flight and investment diversion
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Capital flight and investment diversion

Investors seek returns. If capital sees better productivity and regulatory clarity in automated jurisdictions, foreign direct investment (FDI) and venture capital will flow elsewhere. Domestic firms face higher borrowing costs and slower capital formation. Over time, a persistent investment deficit undermines infrastructure projects, manufacturing expansion and technology adoption, a negative investment spiral.

6. Skill-mismatch and brain-drain intensify
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Skill-mismatch and brain-drain intensify

If India focuses politically and economically on preserving manual jobs, it will underinvest in AI education, chip design, robotics and advanced R&D. High-skilled workers and entrepreneurs will relocate to markets that reward frontier skills. That brain-drain reduces India’s capacity to create high-value industries, leaving it dependent on importing technology and paying licensing or royalty costs.

7. Fiscal and macro imbalances from low tax base
7 / 10
(Photograph: Unspalsh)

7. Fiscal and macro imbalances from low tax base

An economy stuck on low-value activities generates lower corporate profits and smaller personal incomes, shrinking the tax base. With more social spending needed to manage displacement and fewer taxes collected, budget deficits widen. Persistent deficits can fuel inflation, currency weakness and borrowing costs that choke private investment and long-term growth.

8. Loss of technological sovereignty and rising import bills
8 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

8. Loss of technological sovereignty and rising import bills

Without domestic investment in chips, AI platforms and robotics, India will import more hardware and core software. A rising import bill worsens the current account, and dependence on foreign tech leaves critical sectors exposed to supply shocks, sanctions or price volatility. Strategic sectors (defence, telecoms, critical infrastructure) could be vulnerable.

9. Social and political instability that deters growth
9 / 10
(Photograph: MEA/ X)

9. Social and political instability that deters growth

Rapid, unmanaged displacement combined with stagnant wages and regional inequality can produce social unrest. Political instability scares off investment, disrupts production and forces short-term policy responses (subsidies, protectionism) that further damage competitiveness. An unstable political economy is a fast route to long-term economic decline.

10. Missed chance to upgrade the economy’s complexity
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

10. Missed chance to upgrade the economy’s complexity

Economies that automate climb the value ladder: simple assembly → complex manufacturing → design → services-plus-IP. If India stays tethered to cheap labour, it foregoes the multiplier effects of moving into higher value chains: better jobs, stronger tax revenues, domestic innovation and export resilience. That lost transition is not just slower growth, it is a permanent flattening of living standards for decades.

Trending Photo

7 reason why most Indians don’t realise how disruptive AI will be?
7

7 reason why most Indians don’t realise how disruptive AI will be?

7 ways AI can damage Indian economy if it clings to cheap manual labour?
10

7 ways AI can damage Indian economy if it clings to cheap manual labour?

From Japan to China! Why Asia is leading robotics while India watches from the sidelines
7

From Japan to China! Why Asia is leading robotics while India watches from the sidelines

'India vs AI': PM Modi is busy creating jobs but ignoring AI takeover of China & US
8

'India vs AI': PM Modi is busy creating jobs but ignoring AI takeover of China & US

7 reason why even Middle East is ahead of India in global AI race
8

7 reason why even Middle East is ahead of India in global AI race