7 Underrated parody movies you probably haven’t seen, but should

When it comes to parody films, most people think of Scary Movie, Spaceballs, or Airplane! But beneath the big hits lies a trove of hilarious and sharp movies that didn’t quite get the love they deserved. From cult favourites to forgotten gems, here are 7 underrated parody movies that flew under the radar.
A brilliant spoof of musician biopics, Walk Hard skewers everything from Ray to Walk the Line.
This love letter to Blaxploitation films is packed with over-the-top action, absurd dialogue, and razor-sharp satire.
This WW2 spy spoof starring Val Kilmer is criminally underrated and full of visual gags and surreal humour.
This romantic comedy spoof hilariously mocks every trope in the genre. It’s absurd, meta, and very self-aware.
A bizarre and brilliant martial arts parody that inserts its lead into an old Hong Kong film.
A spoof of erotic thrillers like Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction, this parody is campy and ridiculous.
This spoof of mafia flicks like The Godfather and Casino didn’t get much attention when it was released, but it is a laugh riot.