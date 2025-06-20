LOGIN
7 Underrated parody movies you probably haven’t seen, but should

Published: Jun 20, 2025

When it comes to parody films, most people think of Scary Movie, Spaceballs, or Airplane! But beneath the big hits lies a trove of hilarious and sharp movies that didn’t quite get the love they deserved. From cult favourites to forgotten gems, here are 7 underrated parody movies that flew under the radar.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

A brilliant spoof of musician biopics, Walk Hard skewers everything from Ray to Walk the Line.

Black Dynamite
Black Dynamite

This love letter to Blaxploitation films is packed with over-the-top action, absurd dialogue, and razor-sharp satire.

Top Secret!
Top Secret!

This WW2 spy spoof starring Val Kilmer is criminally underrated and full of visual gags and surreal humour.

They Came Together
They Came Together

This romantic comedy spoof hilariously mocks every trope in the genre. It’s absurd, meta, and very self-aware.

Kung Pow! Enter the Fist
Kung Pow! Enter the Fist

A bizarre and brilliant martial arts parody that inserts its lead into an old Hong Kong film.

Fatal Instinct
Fatal Instinct

A spoof of erotic thrillers like Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction, this parody is campy and ridiculous.

Jane Austen’s Mafia!
Jane Austen’s Mafia!

This spoof of mafia flicks like The Godfather and Casino didn’t get much attention when it was released, but it is a laugh riot.

