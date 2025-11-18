/7 train journeys where passengers cross multiple climate zones

Trains like Taiwan’s Alishan Forest Railway and Switzerland’s Bernina Express cross multiple climate zones in one journey from tropical forests to snowy peaks. Witness vivid landscapes while travelling diverse climates.
This train journey travels nearly 44 miles, starting at just 131 feet elevation and climbing through tropical, subtropical, temperate and frigid climate zones. Passengers enjoy views of cedar forests, incense trees and beech woodlands as the climate changes with height.
The Bernina Express crosses from snowy Alpine peaks with icy streams down to warm Mediterranean villages with palm trees and open lakes over one day. This journey showcases dramatic climate transitions alongside spectacular architecture and nature.
Descending from snowy highlands to fjord-filled lowlands, this route passes through regions with icy tunnels and frozen waterfalls in winter, changing to verdant valleys and rivers in summer. Weather can shift quickly along the ride.
Known as the “Toy Train,” it climbs from the hot Bengal plains to the cool, breezy hills of Darjeeling. Passengers experience tropical humidity, monsoon clouds, and chilly winter fogs on a scenic zigzagging route through hills.
Stretching across central Australia’s desert and plains, The Ghan crosses arid to semi-arid climates. Passengers witness red deserts, sparse grasslands, and salt lakes while experiencing remote landscapes.
The journey crosses eight time zones with climates ranging from temperate forests near Moscow to Siberian tundra and harsh Arctic cold near Vladivostok. The route offers views of vast mountains, lakes and frozen landscapes.
Travelling coast to coast, the Indian Pacific crosses varied landscapes including the warm coasts, arid interior, and temperate southern regions. Diverse climates and scenery highlight this long journey.