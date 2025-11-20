Congressional committees have described the categories of Jeffrey Epstein–related material they expect to review through subpoenas, oversight requests, and agency testimonies.
Congressional leaders have requested access to internal DOJ, FBI, and US Attorney Office communications about Epstein’s 2007–08 non-prosecution agreement. Public hearings show that lawmakers want emails, memos, and decision-making notes surrounding how the plea deal was negotiated.
The DOJ’s Inspector General has publicly confirmed that it is reviewing how Epstein’s case was handled. Congress has asked for access to findings, background documents, and communications tied to this oversight process, including any documented procedural failures.
Members of Congress, especially during House Oversight hearings, have requested surveillance logs, staff duty rosters, and misconduct reports from the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC). These materials relate to Epstein’s housing conditions, guard assignments, and protocol breaches.
Congress has asked for written directives, warnings, and communication chains about Epstein’s supervision level while in federal custody. Testimony suggests lawmakers want to examine internal notes and shift reports documenting why monitoring protocols failed.
In public statements, the FBI confirmed that it seized computers, hard drives, documents, and digital media from Epstein’s properties in 2019. Congress has requested summaries and access to portions of this evidence, though agencies have stated that some content remains restricted due to privacy laws.
Congressional letters have referenced “communications relevant to the case” involving individuals whose names already appear in prior unsealed civil litigation. These references remain limited to people publicly identified in court—not new or undisclosed names.
During committee sessions, lawmakers requested documentation about how federal agencies evaluated complaints involving associates already mentioned in past DOJ or FBI files. Requests include investigative summaries, witness interviews, and inter-agency assessments.
Congressional oversight statements repeatedly mention a desire to review “procedural irregularities.” This includes internal notes, administrative reviews, and explanations for lapses related to Epstein’s supervision, evidence handling, and investigative timelines.