7 suspense thriller to watch on Amazon Prime Video - Holland, Contagion and more

Nanny

Directed by Nikyatu Jasu, this Psychological horror drama revolves around Aisha, a Senegalese immigrant in New York City, who wants to earn money to bring her son to the US. She has been hired as a nanny in the house of a wealthy couple. Over time, she begins to have troubled visions. that makes the rest of the story. The movie stars Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker, and Leslie Uggams.