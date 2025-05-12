7 suspense thriller to watch on Amazon Prime Video - Holland, Contagion and more

Holland
Directed by Mimi Cave, the mystery thriller with a tense tone is set in the early 2000s and revolves around a woman named Nancy, a teacher in Michigan, who thinks that her husband is cheating on her. However, this led to a shocking revelation. The movie stars Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, and Gael García Bernal.
Knives Out
Rian Johnson's whodunit is a classic murder mystery and one of the best in the franchise. The Movie follows the private detective, Benoit Blanc, who is investigating the death of the author Harlan Thrombey. Daniel Craig leads an ensemble cast of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Toni Collette among others.
Nanny
Directed by Nikyatu Jasu, this Psychological horror drama revolves around Aisha, a Senegalese immigrant in New York City, who wants to earn money to bring her son to the US. She has been hired as a nanny in the house of a wealthy couple. Over time, she begins to have troubled visions. that makes the rest of the story. The movie stars Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker, and Leslie Uggams.
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the drama is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Lionel Shriver. The movie revolves around Kevin's mother, who struggles to come to terms with her son, who is doing dangerous and psychopathic things. The movie stars Tilda Swinton, John C. Reilly, Ezra Miller, Jasper Newell, Rocky Duer, Ashley Gerasimovich and Siobhan Fallon Hogan.
The Deep House
The movie revolves around a young couple, Ben and Tina, from New York, who travel to a remote French lake, where they dive in deep waters to find a house submerged in water. However, what they discover inside the house will shock you to the core.
Contagion
Much before the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie took the world into the horrific time that the world witnessed in 2020. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the movie's plot revolves around the time when the highly contagious virus spreads rapidly. The movie stars Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Kate Winslet, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Blink Twice
The psychological thriller is packed with twists and turns. Directed and produced by Zoe Kravitz, the movie revolves around a group of people who visit a private island with a tech billionaire and his friends. How a dream vacation turns into a nightmare makes the rest of the story. The film stars Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat.