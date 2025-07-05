/7 Riveting movies about political assassination you should watch

These seven gripping films dive into conspiracy, revenge, and the dark side of power, exploring the motives and fallout. If you’re a fan of stories of espionage and intrigue, these movies are must-watch.
Political assassination has long fascinated filmmakers, capturing the tension, danger, and far-reaching consequences of taking out powerful figures. These seven gripping films dive into conspiracy, revenge, and the dark side of power, exploring the motives and fallout. If you’re a fan of stories of espionage and intrigue, these movies are must-watch.
Oliver Stone’s controversial thriller dives deep into conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
A tense, meticulously crafted story about an assassin hired to kill French President Charles de Gaulle.
A Cold War classic exploring brainwashing and a plot to assassinate a U.S. presidential candidate.
Steven Spielberg’s powerful drama about Mossad agents hunting down those responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre.
A chilling look at a disillusioned man who plots to kill the U.S. president in the 1970s.
Clint Eastwood plays a Secret Service agent racing to stop a would-be presidential assassin.
A gripping tale of an attempted military coup against the U.S. president, raising questions about loyalty and democracy.