  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 Riveting movies about political assassination you should watch

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 22:04 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 22:04 IST

These seven gripping films dive into conspiracy, revenge, and the dark side of power, exploring the motives and fallout. If you’re a fan of stories of espionage and intrigue, these movies are must-watch.
 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

7 Riveting movies about political assassination you should watch

Political assassination has long fascinated filmmakers, capturing the tension, danger, and far-reaching consequences of taking out powerful figures. These seven gripping films dive into conspiracy, revenge, and the dark side of power, exploring the motives and fallout. If you’re a fan of stories of espionage and intrigue, these movies are must-watch.

JFK (1991)
(Photograph:X)

JFK (1991)

Oliver Stone’s controversial thriller dives deep into conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The Day of the Jackal (1973)
(Photograph:X)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

A tense, meticulously crafted story about an assassin hired to kill French President Charles de Gaulle.

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
(Photograph:X)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

A Cold War classic exploring brainwashing and a plot to assassinate a U.S. presidential candidate.

Munich (2005)
(Photograph:X)

Munich (2005)

Steven Spielberg’s powerful drama about Mossad agents hunting down those responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre.

The Assassination of Richard Nixon (2004)
(Photograph:X)

The Assassination of Richard Nixon (2004)

A chilling look at a disillusioned man who plots to kill the U.S. president in the 1970s.

In the Line of Fire (1993)
(Photograph:X)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Clint Eastwood plays a Secret Service agent racing to stop a would-be presidential assassin.

Seven Days in May (1964)
(Photograph:X)

Seven Days in May (1964)

A gripping tale of an attempted military coup against the U.S. president, raising questions about loyalty and democracy.

