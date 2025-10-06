LOGIN
7 reasons why 3I/ATLAS is unlike any comet scientists have seen before

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 13:44 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 13:44 IST

3I/ATLAS is no ordinary comet. From record-breaking speed to strange chemicals and an ancient origin, it defies all expectations. Scientists are racing to uncover its secrets - but what mysteries does this cosmic traveller really hold?

1. First Confirmed Interstellar Comet
3I/ATLAS is the first comet clearly confirmed to come from outside our solar system. This rare visitor is travelling on a path that shows it originated from deep space beyond the Sun’s influence.

2. Travels at Unmatched Speed
It moves faster than any usual comet, at around 137,000 miles per hour. This incredible speed means it is just passing through and will never return to our solar system.

3. Contains Rare Elements
The comet holds unusual chemicals like lots of carbon dioxide and metal nickel, elements not normally seen in comets from our solar system. This makes it truly unique for study.

4. Small Core, Large Coma
Although 3I/ATLAS has a small solid core less than 1 km wide, it has a large glowing cloud of gas and dust, called a coma, that makes it bright and visible from Earth.

5. Originates from an Ancient Star Region
Scientists believe 3I/ATLAS came from the thick disk area of the Milky Way. This region has some of the oldest stars, which suggests the comet could be billions of years old.

6. Unusual Dust and Gas Tail
Its tail shows a mix of dust and gases behaving differently from other comets. This difference offers new insight into how comets form and change in space environments.

7. One-Time Solar System Visitor
Unlike famous recurring comets, 3I/ATLAS will pass through our solar system only once. This fleeting visit is a rare opportunity to learn about objects from beyond our cosmic neighbourhood.

