/7 precision bombs the F-35 fighter jet uses for ground strike missions

The F-35 Lightning II carries a wide mix of precision weapons, from laser-guided bombs to long-range glide and cruise missiles. These systems allow accurate strikes on moving and hardened targets, all-weather attacks and standoff missions while maintaining stealth and battlefield flexibility.
The GBU-12 Paveway II is a 500-pound laser-guided bomb F-35 pilots use for precision ground strikes. The bomb follows a laser beam reflected from the target either from the F-35 itself or a forward spotter. According to military sources, GBU-12 destroys tanks, armoured vehicles and fixed structures. The F-35 can carry up to four GBU-12 bombs per external hardpoint for maximum firepower during missions.
GBU-24 Paveway III is a larger 2,000-pound laser-guided bomb providing more destructive power than the GBU-12. It uses the same laser guidance principle but with enhanced seeker systems improving accuracy in difficult conditions. The F-35 can carry multiple GBU-24 bombs for devastating ground strikes. According to aviation sources, the GBU-24 penetrates hardened targets and bunkers effectively.
Joint Direct Attack Munitions convert regular bombs into "smart" precision weapons using GPS and inertial navigation systems. GBU-31 JDAM weighs 2,000 pounds while GBU-32 weighs 1,000 pounds. Both navigate autonomously to targets without requiring laser guidance or pilot input after release. According to USAF reports, JDAM bombs operate in all weather conditions when laser guidance fails. The F-35 can carry multiple JDAM configurations internally and externally.
Small Diameter Bomb weighs just 250 pounds but carries full precision guidance systems. F-35A can carry four GBU-39s per weapons bay providing flexibility for targeting multiple objectives. The bomb uses GPS/INS guidance similar to JDAM but with smaller footprint reducing collateral damage. According to defence sources, SDBs penetrate reinforced structures despite smaller warhead size. Four bombs per bay allows maximum target engagement capability.
GBU-53 StormBreaker combines GPS guidance with imaging seeker technology and integrated targeting system. The glide bomb flies up to 40 kilometres (25 miles) from launch point extending strike range dramatically. Early Operational Capability occurred in 2025 according to Naval News reports. StormBreaker uses dual-mode guidance combining GPS with millimetre-wave seeker finding moving targets. F-35 can carry multiple StormBreaker munitions internally maintaining stealth profile.
SPEAR 3 missile provides cruise missile capability turning F-35 into long-range strike platform. The missile flies autonomously guided by GPS/INS and terrain contours achieving standoff range beyond 100 kilometres. European F-35 customers particularly rely on SPEAR 3 for standoff strike missions. According to defence reports, F-35B and F-35C variants received SPEAR 3 integration capability. The missile maintains stealth advantages allowing standoff attacks whilst remaining undetected.
F-35 can carry 22,000 pounds of ordnance using internal weapons bay plus external hardpoints. Typical strike configuration includes two AMRAAM missiles, two Sidewinder missiles and six JDAM 2,000-pound bombs. For pure ground strike "Beast Mode" F-35 can carry multiple precision bombs and standoff missiles simultaneously. According to National Interest reports, internal carriage preserves stealth whilst external carriage provides maximum firepower when stealth is not priority.