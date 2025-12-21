/7 precision bombs the F-35 fighter jet uses for ground strike missions

The GBU-12 Paveway II is a 500-pound laser-guided bomb F-35 pilots use for precision ground strikes. The bomb follows a laser beam reflected from the target either from the F-35 itself or a forward spotter. According to military sources, GBU-12 destroys tanks, armoured vehicles and fixed structures. The F-35 can carry up to four GBU-12 bombs per external hardpoint for maximum firepower during missions.