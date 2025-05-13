7 Netflix Gems to Binge After Enjoying When Life Gives You Tangerines

Our Blues (2022)
Set on Jeju Island, just like "When Life Gives You Tangerines," this series tells multiple interconnected stories of the diverse residents. It explores the sweet, sour, and bitter aspects of life with a soulful and healing touch, much like the multi-generational narrative of "When Life Gives You Tangerines."
My Mister (2018)
"My Mister" shares the theme of finding solace and connection in unexpected relationships amidst life's hardships. It explores the quiet bond between a young woman and her older male colleague, offering a similar depth of emotion.
Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023)
This series follows a photographer who returns to her hometown on Jeju Island after her life in Seoul falls apart. Reconnecting with her childhood friend and the familiar warmth of her hometown offers a similar emotional healing journey found in "When Life Gives You Tangerines."
My Liberation Notes (2022)
This drama centers on three siblings trying to escape their mundane lives and find meaning. It shares the introspective and character-driven narrative style of "When Life Gives You Tangerines," focusing on personal growth and quiet longing.
When the Camellia Blooms (2019)
This drama combines romance with elements of mystery and beautifully portrays the resilience of a single mother in a small town. The strong community bonds and the quiet strength of the characters resonate with the themes found in "When Life Gives You Tangerines."
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)
This series shares the small-town charm and heartwarming community spirit of "When Life Gives You Tangerines." It follows a dentist from Seoul who moves to a seaside village and develops a connection with a charming local handyman. The slow pace and focus on the relationships within the community offer a similar comforting feel.
Reply 1988 (2015)
Known for its nostalgic atmosphere and focus on family and friendship, "Reply 1988" revolves around five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul during the late 1980s. Like "When Life Gives You Tangerines," it delves into the warmth of human connections and the subtle emotions of everyday life.