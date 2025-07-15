/7 must-watch psychological thriller series you can't miss on Netflix, Prime and more

These psychological web series will dive deep into the complexities of human mind and mysteries that will hook you from the first episode.
If you enjoy watching series with suspense, manipulation and gut-wrenching fear, then these psychological thrillers are a perfect watch to give you a chilling experience.
Here is a go-to list of 7 must-watch psychological thrillers available for streaming on different platforms. These psychological web series will dive deep into the complexities of the human mind and mysteries that will hook you from the first episode.
Streaming on : Netflix
You is an American psychological drama based on books by Caroline Kepnes. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming man uses technology to insert himself into the lives of woman he is obsessed with. You is a chilling portrait of modern day stalking that will make you question your own biases.
Streaming on : Netflix
A single mother gets involved in an affair with her boss, simultaneously building a friendship with his wife to mislead her into a twisted world of lies. Behind Her Eyes received mixed reviews with a bit of criticism but overall is an entertaining psychological thriller.
Streaming on : Netflix
Based on true events in 1970s, two FBI agents delve into the psychology of serial killers through a interview program. Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, the story is a portrayal of crime profiling at the FBI. Mindhunter is smart, deeply immersive and a must watch for crime and thriller fans.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
The show focuses on a social worker who used to work at Homecoming facility to help soldiers transition to civilian life. Later, the inconsistencies lead her to question about what happened in the past and the facility's true purpose. Homecoming is full of slow building tension, good cinematography and sharp performances.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
The Devil's Hour is a British psychological thriller series. The story follows a woman, Lucy Chambers who wakes up exactly at 3.33 am to be haunted by disturbing visions. The series is moody and has a supernatural tone that will grip you in its layered storytelling.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
The series begin with a murder of 11 year old young boy and all evidence points to a local teacher. As the investigation deepens, detectives uncover chilling supernatural forces at play. The Outsider is a part crime, part psychological thriller that blurs the line between reality and irrational.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Sharp Objects is a mystery-drama series that revolves around reporter Camille Preaker ( Amy Adams) who returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two young girls. Preaker is forced to deal with her own mental health and trauma. Powerfully performed by Amy Dams, the series is emotionally gripping and disturbing at the same time.