/7 modern engineering marvels of India that will leave you spellbound

India’s engineering projects showcase the ability of the country to innovate and execute complex infrastructural feats. These structures are symbols of India’s growth and its commitment to building a future-ready nation. Check the list of India's top 7 marvellous structures.
The Bandra-Worli Sea Link or the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link is one of the most iconic engineering marvels in India that connects the western suburbs of Mumbai to South Mumbai. Developed by the Hindustan Construction Company, Bandra-Worli Sea Link is the first 8-lane structure project that consists of seismic arrestors and can resist earthquakes of magnitude up to 7.0 on the Richter scale.
A mammoth statue of 135 tons, built in honour of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Statue of Unity marks as the tallest structure in the world. Built near the Narmada River, the Statue of Unity was undertaken and successfully completed by Larsen & Toubro in 2018, which was later inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Atal Tunnel is a highway tunnel located in the Himalayas, connecting Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti Valley, not Jammu and Kashmir. It is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, built to provide all-weather connectivity to remote border areas that were previously cut off during winter due to heavy snowfall at the Rohtang Pass.
Popularly called the Banihal Railway Tunnel, the Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel stretches 11.2 km through the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 1,440 feet. It is India’s longest and Asia’s second-longest railway tunnel, linking Banihal’s Bichleri Valley with Qazigund, and serving as a crucial part of the Udhampur–Baramulla route.
The new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical-lift railway sea bridge, inaugurated in April 2025 to replace the century-old original structure. The 2.07 km long bridge connects the mainland town of Mandapam with Rameswaram on Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu.
The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, officially named the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, is India’s longest water bridge at 9.15 km. Built across the Lohit River in Assam, it was inaugurated on May 26, 2017. The bridge strengthens connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh while also boosting strategic mobility and regional security.