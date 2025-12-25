LOGIN
7 Iconic cities to celebrate New Year's eve

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 24:06 IST | Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 24:06 IST

Seven iconic cities for New Year's Eve: New York, Sydney, Dubai, Rio, London, Paris and Bangkok. Each offers distinct celebrations from fireworks to parties and cultural festivities.

New York City, United States
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

New York City, United States

New York City's Times Square ball drop remains the world's most recognised New Year's countdown, drawing approximately one million people annually. The iconic crystal ball descends precisely at midnight, broadcast to billions globally.

Sydney, Australia
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Sydney, Australia

Sydney holds the distinction of being the first major city welcoming the New Year globally due to its proximity to the International Date Line. The city's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House provide stunning backdrops for elaborate fireworks displays.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai hosts the world's largest New Year's fireworks display, centred on the Burj Khalifa and stretching across the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. The city's luxury hotels, beachfront venues and high-end clubs host elaborate celebrations throughout the night.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach draws approximately two million revellers annually for New Year's Eve, creating one of the world's largest gatherings. The celebration features music, swimming, beach barbecues and massive fireworks displays.

London, United KIngdom
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

London, United KIngdom

London's Thames riverfront offers iconic fireworks displays, with the London Eye serving as centrepiece. The city's historic architecture provides atmospheric backdrops for celebrations.

Paris, France
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Paris, France

Paris celebrates New Year's Eve with romance and elegance along the Champs-Élysées and around the Eiffel Tower. The city offers fine dining, champagne celebrations and intimate gatherings at prestigious venues.

Bangkok, Thailand
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok's Central World shopping district emerges as Southeast Asia's primary New Year's Eve venue, featuring massive LED screens, live music and fireworks. Rooftop bars like Vertigo and Sky Bar offer panoramic city views for midnight celebrations.

