/7 deep meanings behind every ritual of Chhath Puja

The second day, Kharna, represents restraint, faith and devotion. On this day, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset without water, breaking the fast in the evening after offering prayers and kheer prasad made from rice, milk and jaggery. The same prasad is then served to the family and friends. The act symbolises control over bodily desires and gratitude for sustenance received from nature, highlighting the importance of balance between restraint and nourishment.



