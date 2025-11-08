LOGIN
7 Countries where the Indian rupee is stronger

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 08, 2025, 24:44 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 24:44 IST

The Indian rupee is stronger in several countries The Indian rupee is strong against several currencies like Vietnamese Dong, Indonesian Rupiah, and Sri Lankan Rupee. This boosts travel and trade value for Indians in 2025. 

Vietnam

In Vietnam, 1 INR equals around 300 Vietnamese Dong. This makes travel and shopping affordable, with rich culture and beautiful landscapes adding to the appeal.​

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Rupiah offers good value. 1 INR equals approximately 190 Rupiah, making Bali and other islands accessible without overspending.​

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Rupee is weaker than the INR, with 1 INR around 3.45 LKR. It’s a short flight from India, offering beaches, heritage sites, and tea plantations at low cost.​

Nepal

Nepal’s currency is just a bit weaker than the INR, around 1 INR = 1.6 Nepalese Rupees. No visa is required, and it is ideal for affordable trekking and cultural experiences.​

Cambodia

The Cambodian Riel trades around 1 INR = 45-50 KHR, making Angkor Wat and other temples affordable for Indian tourists.​

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistani Som stands at about 1 INR = 140 UZS. Visa-free travel and stunning markets make it a growing destination for Indian travellers.​

Paraguay

Paraguayan Guarani is around 1 INR = 93 PYG. Other countries where INR is strong include South Korea, Japan, Hungary, and Mongolia, supporting trade and tourism.​

