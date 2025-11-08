/7 Countries where the Indian rupee is stronger

The Indian rupee is stronger in several countries The Indian rupee is strong against several currencies like Vietnamese Dong, Indonesian Rupiah, and Sri Lankan Rupee. This boosts travel and trade value for Indians in 2025.
In Vietnam, 1 INR equals around 300 Vietnamese Dong. This makes travel and shopping affordable, with rich culture and beautiful landscapes adding to the appeal.
Indonesia’s Rupiah offers good value. 1 INR equals approximately 190 Rupiah, making Bali and other islands accessible without overspending.
Sri Lankan Rupee is weaker than the INR, with 1 INR around 3.45 LKR. It’s a short flight from India, offering beaches, heritage sites, and tea plantations at low cost.
Nepal’s currency is just a bit weaker than the INR, around 1 INR = 1.6 Nepalese Rupees. No visa is required, and it is ideal for affordable trekking and cultural experiences.
The Cambodian Riel trades around 1 INR = 45-50 KHR, making Angkor Wat and other temples affordable for Indian tourists.
Uzbekistani Som stands at about 1 INR = 140 UZS. Visa-free travel and stunning markets make it a growing destination for Indian travellers.
Paraguayan Guarani is around 1 INR = 93 PYG. Other countries where INR is strong include South Korea, Japan, Hungary, and Mongolia, supporting trade and tourism.