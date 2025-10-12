LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 countries that use mercenaries and private armies to fight their wars

7 countries that use mercenaries and private armies to fight their wars

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 02:31 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 02:31 IST

While most nations rely on traditional armies, some outsource their wars to private military contractors and mercenaries. From Africa to the Middle East, here are seven countries that use private armies to fight, spy, and secure power.

1. Russia – The Wagner Legacy
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

1. Russia – The Wagner Legacy

Even after Wagner’s fall, Russia continues using private militias for overseas operations, especially in Ukraine, Syria, and Africa, offering deniability for Kremlin-led missions.

2. United States – The Contractors Nation
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

2. United States – The Contractors Nation

The US relies heavily on defence contractors like Blackwater (now Academi) and DynCorp for logistics, security, and special missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond.

3. United Arab Emirates – Mercenaries for Modern Wars
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

3. United Arab Emirates – Mercenaries for Modern Wars

UAE has hired mercenaries from Colombia, Sudan, and elsewhere to fight in Yemen and provide elite protection for its royal interests.

4. Saudi Arabia – Outsourcing Military Might
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP, Reuters)

4. Saudi Arabia – Outsourcing Military Might

Riyadh has engaged private foreign fighters and Western defence firms for air defence, cyber operations, and proxy conflicts in Yemen.

5. Sudan – A Mercenary Hub
5 / 7
(Photograph: Army.mil)

5. Sudan – A Mercenary Hub

Sudanese militias and foreign mercenaries have been central to internal and external conflicts, especially those financed by regional powers.

6. Libya – Warlords and Private Militias
6 / 7
(Photograph: army.mil)

6. Libya – Warlords and Private Militias

Since Gaddafi’s fall, Libya has become a playground for foreign mercenaries, from Russian Wagner fighters to Syrian and Sudanese troops fighting for different sides.

7. Ukraine – Foreign Volunteers and Contractors
7 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

7. Ukraine – Foreign Volunteers and Contractors

Amid war with Russia, Ukraine has opened doors to global volunteer fighters and contracted defence companies to support logistics, tech, and training.

Trending Photo

7 haunted battlefields where 'ghost' soldiers still march for their army
7

7 haunted battlefields where 'ghost' soldiers still march for their army

'Protected by faith': Richest country in world has no army to defend its enormous treasures
7

'Protected by faith': Richest country in world has no army to defend its enormous treasures

Who was Diane Keaton? ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Annie Hall’ star dead at 79
7

Who was Diane Keaton? ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Annie Hall’ star dead at 79

Top 10 countries where mafia's influence was once, bigger than the government
10

Top 10 countries where mafia's influence was once, bigger than the government

Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted
7

Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted