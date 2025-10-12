/7 countries that use mercenaries and private armies to fight their wars

While most nations rely on traditional armies, some outsource their wars to private military contractors and mercenaries. From Africa to the Middle East, here are seven countries that use private armies to fight, spy, and secure power.
Even after Wagner’s fall, Russia continues using private militias for overseas operations, especially in Ukraine, Syria, and Africa, offering deniability for Kremlin-led missions.
The US relies heavily on defence contractors like Blackwater (now Academi) and DynCorp for logistics, security, and special missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond.
UAE has hired mercenaries from Colombia, Sudan, and elsewhere to fight in Yemen and provide elite protection for its royal interests.
Riyadh has engaged private foreign fighters and Western defence firms for air defence, cyber operations, and proxy conflicts in Yemen.
Sudanese militias and foreign mercenaries have been central to internal and external conflicts, especially those financed by regional powers.
Since Gaddafi’s fall, Libya has become a playground for foreign mercenaries, from Russian Wagner fighters to Syrian and Sudanese troops fighting for different sides.
Amid war with Russia, Ukraine has opened doors to global volunteer fighters and contracted defence companies to support logistics, tech, and training.