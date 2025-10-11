/7 countries that fly the world’s most advanced 5th-generation fighter jets

Beyond raw performance, fleet size and operational readiness now shape the balance of power, from the United States’ overwhelming dominance to China’s rapid expansion and emerging entrants like South Korea.
In an era where air superiority defines global power, only a handful of nations possess the technology to operate fifth-generation fighter jets. These aircraft combine stealth, supersonic speed, advanced avionics, and integrated weapons systems, giving pilots unprecedented combat capabilities. Beyond raw performance, fleet size and operational readiness now shape the balance of power, from the United States’ overwhelming dominance to China’s rapid expansion and emerging entrants like South Korea. This elite club of air forces represents the cutting edge of modern warfare, where advanced jets can decide conflicts before they even begin.
The United States stands at the forefront of fifth-generation aviation, operating both the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II. The F-22, primarily an air superiority fighter, has been in service since 2005, with approximately 180 units in operation. The F-35, a multirole stealth fighter, has seen widespread adoption across various branches of the US military and allied nations. Over 1,200 F-35s are in service globally, with the US operating the majority. This extensive fleet underscores the US's dominant position in fifth-generation combat capabilities.
China's Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon has become a cornerstone of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). As of 2025, the PLAAF has inducted over 300 J-20s into service, marking a significant increase from previous years. This rapid expansion highlights China's commitment to enhancing its air superiority and technological prowess.
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 Felon entered service in 2020, with approximately 20–25 units operational. While the fleet size is modest, the Su-57's advanced features, including stealth capabilities and supercruise, contribute significantly to Russia's strategic air capabilities.
The United Kingdom operates the F-35B Lightning II, a short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the F-35. By 2025, the UK has approximately 40 F-35Bs in service, with plans to expand the fleet to 60–80 aircraft. These jets operate from both land bases and Royal Navy carriers, playing a crucial role in the UK's carrier strike capabilities.
Israel's F-35I Adir, a customised variant of the F-35A, entered service in 2017. The Israeli Air Force has integrated around 46 F-35Is into its fleet. These aircraft are tailored with Israeli avionics and weapons systems, enhancing their effectiveness in regional operations.
Japan operates both the F-35A and F-35B variants, with a total of around 45 aircraft in service by 2025. The country plans to expand its fleet to 147 F-35s, including both variants, to bolster its air defence capabilities and regional security posture.
South Korea's KF-21 Boramae, developed indigenously, is approaching operational status. While not yet fully operational, the KF-21 is expected to enter service by 2026, marking a significant advancement in South Korea's aerospace capabilities.