/7 countries that fly the world’s most advanced 5th-generation fighter jets

The United States stands at the forefront of fifth-generation aviation, operating both the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II. The F-22, primarily an air superiority fighter, has been in service since 2005, with approximately 180 units in operation. The F-35, a multirole stealth fighter, has seen widespread adoption across various branches of the US military and allied nations. Over 1,200 F-35s are in service globally, with the US operating the majority. This extensive fleet underscores the US's dominant position in fifth-generation combat capabilities.

