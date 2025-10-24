/7 countries leading the wind energy revolution

Wind energy is transforming how the world generates electricity. China, the US, Germany, India, the UK, Brazil, and France are powering a new era for wind energy in 2025. Together, these nations are leading global growth in clean and renewable electricity. Know more below.
As per new data, China remains by far the world’s top wind energy producer. As of 2025, its total installed wind turbine capacity surpasses 440 GW, representing nearly 40 per cent of global deployment. The country is investing heavily in both onshore and offshore wind, adding over 86 GW in a single year, more than the entire capacity of most countries. China’s ambitious renewables targets, local manufacturing, and state support keep it firmly at the top.
The US ranks second globally, with a capacity of nearly 148 GW and steady annual growth. States like Texas, Iowa, and California drive production with vast wind farms. The US is a pioneer in wind turbine technology and grid integration, while its offshore wind sector is expanding rapidly along the Atlantic coast. Policy support and private investment are expected to push the nation past 150 GW soon.
Germany is Europe’s leader in wind energy, with installed capacity topping 69 GW. Over 20 per cent of Germany’s electricity now comes from wind. The country’s market is mature but still evolving, with rising offshore installations, growing repowering of older turbines, and robust government climate targets for 2030 and beyond.
India has become a global leader in wind energy, with over 44 GW installed as of early 2025. Wind power delivers more than 3 per cent of the nation’s electricity, providing clean energy to millions. India is now exploring its vast coastline for offshore wind, aiming to double its wind capacity by 2030 while lowering costs with new turbine technology.
With over 30 GW of installed wind, the UK is the world leader in offshore wind farms. Offshore turbines now provide nearly a quarter of the UK’s electricity. Continued government support and major projects in the North Sea are pushing the UK towards its 2030 target of 50 GW capacity and net-zero emissions.
Brazil has surged ahead in wind power, reaching over 29 GW of installed capacity. Wind now makes up nearly 12 per cent of Brazil’s national electricity supply. The country’s vast wind resources, especially in the northeast, combined with supportive policy, are set to keep pushing Brazil up the global wind ranking.
France rounds out this list as a top European wind producer, with more than 22 GW of capacity. Growth has accelerated since 2021, especially with new onshore and offshore projects. France’s government is targeting 40 GW wind capacity by 2030, and the sector is drawing major new investments from both local and global energy companies.