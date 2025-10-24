/7 countries leading the wind energy revolution

As per new data, China remains by far the world’s top wind energy producer. As of 2025, its total installed wind turbine capacity surpasses 440 GW, representing nearly 40 per cent of global deployment. The country is investing heavily in both onshore and offshore wind, adding over 86 GW in a single year, more than the entire capacity of most countries. China’s ambitious renewables targets, local manufacturing, and state support keep it firmly at the top.