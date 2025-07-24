LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 countries flying the deadliest Sukhoi Jets: See where India ranks

Top 7 countries flying the deadliest Sukhoi Jets: See where India ranks

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Jul 24, 2025, 19:47 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 19:47 IST

From Russia in the east to the deserts of North Africa, Sukhoi fighter jets dominate the global airspace. Renowned for their speed and agility, and raw power, these Russian aircraft are the backbone of many air forces. But which countries operate the most?

Russia: The birthplace the operator
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Russia: The birthplace the operator

Russia is at the top of the list with nearly 1000 Sukhoi jets in service, including cutting-edge models like the Su‑35 and stealthy Su‑57. It is the birthplace of Sukhoi and sets a standard for its aerial dominance.

India: World's largest Su-30 MKI operator
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

India: World's largest Su-30 MKI operator

India sits at third on the list with around 272 Su-30 MKI, tailored to IAF needs, locally assembled, and upgraded according to the needs of the Indian Air Force as part of the Technology Transfer agreement. These aircraft build the backbone of IAF

China: The biggest ally of Russia
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

China: The biggest ally of Russia

China controls around 400 Sukhoi aircraft, including Su‑27s and Su‑30MKKs. Some of them were licensed-built, and some of them were reverse-engineered into the J-11 series. These jets are instrumental for China's dominance of the world.

Algeria: Africa's Sukhoi powerhouse
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Algeria: Africa's Sukhoi powerhouse

Algeria flies nearly 100 Sukhoi jets. It mostly consists of Su-30 MKAs. It is the largest defence importer of Russian-made jets in Africa. Algeria has built a robust fleet for regional dominance.

Vietnam: defending the South China Sea
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Vietnam: defending the South China Sea

Vietnam operates close to 80 Sukhoi fighter including Su‑27s and Su‑30s.It consistently faces maritime tension with China, these jests are important to Hanoi's defence efforts.

Kazakhstan: Part of former Soviet Republic
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Kazakhstan: Part of former Soviet Republic

Kazakhstan maintains about 70 Sukhoi aircraft for its own surveillance and defence needs. It actively participates with Russia in joint defence drills led by Russia.

North Korea: secretive and still flying soviet steel
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

North Korea: secretive and still flying soviet steel

North Korea shockingly has 50+ old Sukhois like the Su‑25 and Su‑7 in operation. Despite sanctions, they’re maintained in working condition and ready for use or display.

Trending Photo

Shocking! UK surgeon faked sepsis, amputated own legs for Rs 5.5 crore insurance windfall?
6

Shocking! UK surgeon faked sepsis, amputated own legs for Rs 5.5 crore insurance windfall?

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: 5 defence treaties that could come into play if the conflict escalates
7

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: 5 defence treaties that could come into play if the conflict escalates

What Cambodia can learn from a country that fought and won without fighter jets
7

What Cambodia can learn from a country that fought and won without fighter jets

5 military strategies Cambodia could use without fighter jets or bombers against Thailand
5

5 military strategies Cambodia could use without fighter jets or bombers against Thailand

Can Indians visit Bangkok if Thailand goes to war with Cambodia?
7

Can Indians visit Bangkok if Thailand goes to war with Cambodia?