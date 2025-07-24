Top 7 countries flying the deadliest Sukhoi Jets: See where India ranks

From Russia in the east to the deserts of North Africa, Sukhoi fighter jets dominate the global airspace. Renowned for their speed and agility, and raw power, these Russian aircraft are the backbone of many air forces. But which countries operate the most?
Russia is at the top of the list with nearly 1000 Sukhoi jets in service, including cutting-edge models like the Su‑35 and stealthy Su‑57. It is the birthplace of Sukhoi and sets a standard for its aerial dominance.
India sits at third on the list with around 272 Su-30 MKI, tailored to IAF needs, locally assembled, and upgraded according to the needs of the Indian Air Force as part of the Technology Transfer agreement. These aircraft build the backbone of IAF
China controls around 400 Sukhoi aircraft, including Su‑27s and Su‑30MKKs. Some of them were licensed-built, and some of them were reverse-engineered into the J-11 series. These jets are instrumental for China's dominance of the world.
Algeria flies nearly 100 Sukhoi jets. It mostly consists of Su-30 MKAs. It is the largest defence importer of Russian-made jets in Africa. Algeria has built a robust fleet for regional dominance.
Vietnam operates close to 80 Sukhoi fighter including Su‑27s and Su‑30s.It consistently faces maritime tension with China, these jests are important to Hanoi's defence efforts.
Kazakhstan maintains about 70 Sukhoi aircraft for its own surveillance and defence needs. It actively participates with Russia in joint defence drills led by Russia.
North Korea shockingly has 50+ old Sukhois like the Su‑25 and Su‑7 in operation. Despite sanctions, they’re maintained in working condition and ready for use or display.