/6 strange objects that appeared overnight on Earth, and scientists still can’t explain them

Strange objects have a way of appearing without warning, sparking equal measures of wonder and unease. From gleaming pillars in deserts to glowing lights in remote valleys, sudden formations on land, sea and even sky have baffled scientists and onlookers alike. Some vanish as mysteriously as they arrive, others linger for decades, defying tidy explanations. Whether dismissed as hoaxes, probed as natural oddities, or speculated upon as something far stranger, these cases share one unsettling truth: they emerge overnight.