/6 fighter jets that give the best value for their cost and combat power

These six fighter jets prove that high performance doesn’t always mean high cost. From the Gripen to the JF-17, they balance strength, technology, and value for air forces worldwide. Explore which jets deliver the best combat power for their price.
According to reports by Banzai Hobby (2024), the Saab Gripen E costs between $85 and $100 million per unit. It offers advanced avionics, AESA radar, and the ability to use both Western and NATO weapons. The Gripen’s low operation and maintenance cost make it one of the most affordable modern fighters. It is designed for easy upgrades and has a range of nearly 4,000 km.
The Chengdu J-10C costs roughly $60 million, according to several defence sources, making it one of the lowest-priced 4.5 generation fighters. It carries advanced Chinese-built weapons and features AESA radar and infrared search systems. The J-10C offers strong combat capability and agility at a far lower cost than Western rivals.
Built by Lockheed Martin, the F-16 remains one of the most used fighters in the world. It costs around $65 million depending on the model, as listed by AeroTime (2025). The F-16’s global use means cheaper training and spare parts. It can reach speeds of Mach 2 and carry precision-guided missiles, making it an excellent long-term investment.
The JF-17 Thunder, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, is one of the most affordable jets in production at roughly $25–30 million per unit. It has a combat radius of over 1,200 km and can use radar-guided missiles and smart bombs. Its affordability and simple maintenance make it a popular choice for developing air forces.
Although more expensive at $100 million, the Rafale stands out for its long-term value. According to AeroTime and IDRW reports (2025), its maintenance and life-cycle cost are lower than comparable fifth-generation jets like the F-35. It carries a wide range of weapons, advanced radars, and strong electronic warfare systems. Its proven service record makes it a dependable choice for many air forces.
The F-15EX costs around $87 million per unit, according to AeroTime (2025), and can carry more weapons than any fighter jet in the world. It combines a proven design with new digital controls and AESA radar. With the ability to carry up to 22 air-to-air missiles, it provides immense firepower for its cost and a long service life.